Kriti Sanon travels by economy class, plays with little kid inside plane

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The 'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon recently travelled by economy class and played with a kid in the plane. A paparazzo captured the scene and posted the video on his Instagram account which is winning the hearts of netizens.

In the first video, Kriti was seen in a white dress and she wrapped a pink shawl over her. Wearing a black mask, the 'Bhediya' actor made her way amid people inside the plane.

In another video, Kriti seemed to enjoy the company of a little one. She was holding the little munchkin's hands, throwing a flying kiss towards her. Her genuine gestures are winning the hearts of the netizens.



Before Kriti, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan were also spotted in the economy class at various points of time.

Kriti has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. Kriti teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film. She has wrapped the shoot of a Maddock film, in which she has been cast opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Kriti will also be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', where she will portray the role of Sita. (ANI)

