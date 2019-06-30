Kriti Sanon wraps-up 'Panipat' shoot, praises Arjun Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Kriti Sanon who completed the filming of her upcoming film 'Panipat' on Sunday is all praises for her co-actor Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowariker.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor posted a picture of herself and Arjun on Instagram.

The picture shows her covering Arjun's mouth with both her hands. While she smiles, Arjun seems to be making an effort to speak.

"There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha," reads the caption.

Praising Arjun for being a lovely co-star, she writes further, "Thank you, Arjun Kapoor, for being such a lovely and entertaining costar!! With no ice to break, I'm glad we went on this journey together and I found an amazing friend in you!"



In another picture, she can be seen seated with Ashutosh.

Expressing her gratitude to the director for giving her opportunity to be a part of the film, she wrote, "Thank you so much Ashu sir for giving me this opportunity, for always hearing me out & finding Parvati bai with me! You create magic in the calmest manner ever! And I'm honoured to be a part of this magic! @AshGowariker. That's literally us..always wondering!"

'Panipat' also stars Sanjay Dutt in the pivotal role. The film is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire lead by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. (ANI)