Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon makes her Bollywood debut with 'Noorani Chehra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with the film 'Noorani Chehra'.

The film, which is touted to be a quirky love story, is directed by Navaniat Singh. The shooting of the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, commenced today.

Sharing the film's announcement on her Instagram handle, Nupur wrote, "Fall in love with Noor and Hiba in *Noorani Chehra* #MismatchedCouple of the Year! Shooting begins today."





The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "All the best!!!!"

"Congratulations nupsu. kill it," Sushmita Sen's brother and actor Rajeev Sen wrote.

Nupur had previously starred in the music videos of the hit song 'Filhall' and 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' with superstar Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

