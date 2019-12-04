Krystal D'souza to make her Bollywood debut with 'Chehre'

New Delhi (India), Dec 04 (ANI): Popular television star Krystal D'souza is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film 'Chehre' starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film directed by Rumi Jaffery is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd. The flick is slated to hit the screens on April 24, 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle with a sweet group picture.

Last week, the 'Bard of Blood' star Emraan shared a flight selfie while he was jetting off to Delhi to commence the shooting of the forthcoming suspense thriller. While travelling the actor also addressed the degrading air quality levels in the national capital.

He uploaded a monochrome picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Flight for #Chehrein last schedule: Delhi, Poland. I need a gas mask for one and a thick north face jacket for the other."

The 40-year-old star is scheduled to fly to Poland for the shoot next.

Emraan, who plays a business tycoon in the film is joined by megastar Amitabh who will be seen playing the role of a lawyer once again. The two are set to share screen space for the first time. (ANI)

