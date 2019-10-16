'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' clocks 21 years, director KJo celebrates

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): "Rahul, Naam toh suna hi hoga" is just one of the famous one-liners from the 90's blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. While all the cult dialogues might be fresh in your memory, the super-hit has completed 21 years today!

Director of the film, Karan Johar, took a stroll down the memory lane in an Instagram post and termed it a "timeless journey". He shared a poster featuring the lead cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji - and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside.

"Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years!" he wrote.



Some celebrities also showed their love for the classic. On KJo's post, Kiara Advani commented, "All-time favourite" and Tanishaa Mukherji termed it her "favourite movie".

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16, 1998. The movie bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh and Johny Lever.

It was not only a big hit but also proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut - the film had set the pace for many new trends. (ANI)

