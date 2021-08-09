Kunal Kapoor shares his horse riding experience during 'The Empire' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'The Empire' show, actor Kunal Kapoor opened up about shooting sequences that involved elephants and horses.



"Over the years, a lot of people used to tell me that I should do action on screen but actually nobody offered me an action role. Fortunately, I got the opportunity to do action in 'The Empire' and it was really an incredible experience. We have shot the action and war sequences in Rajasthan, with elephants, horses, and thousands of people around. To be honest, I thought shooting with horses would be something I won't enjoy but I really enjoyed horse riding. It's very dangerous when you are doing stunts with multiple horses around and that feels very intimidating. But I actually enjoyed horse riding a lot," Kunal said during his Instagram live session with his friend and actor Hrithik Roshan.

In the upcoming show, Kunal will be seen in the role of Mughal emperor Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur.

Actors Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami are also a part of 'The Empire', which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

