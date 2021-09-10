Kunal Kemmu begins working on a new project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote, "What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can't wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic."

However, he has not disclosed the details of the project.

Kunal also uploaded a picture of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.





Netizens have poured in best wishes to Kunal for his new project.

"All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented.

"Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote.

Kunal was last seen in 'Malang' and 'Lootcase'. (ANI)

