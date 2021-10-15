Kunal Kemmu is in awe of Rishikesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu is smitten by Rishikesh's beauty.

On Friday, Kunal, who was shooting for one of the projects in Uttarakhand's one of the most sacred places in the past recent days, took to Instagram to express his love for the city.

He wrote, "One of the perks of being an actor is that we get to travel and explore so many beautiful places.. I can't believe I hadn't been to Rishikesh before. Absolutely love it in my brief time here. Would love to come back soon and explore it properly.#rishikesh #incredibleindia #travel."



Kunal also uploaded a video showing picturesque scenery of the Ganga and mountains.



However, he did not mention the details of his project. (ANI)

