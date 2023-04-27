Kunal Kemmu recalls being "shararti" in childhood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu worked as a child artiste before making his debut as an adult actor with 2005 film 'Kalyug'.

Kunal's first show was a Doordarshan TV series 'Gul Gulshan Gulfaam' directed by Ved Rahi. Later, as a child actor, he appeared in several movies like 'Zakhm', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and 'Dushman' among others.

On Wednesday, Kunal took a stroll down memory lane and shared fan-made collage featuring his pictures from childhood.





"Jab mae chhota bachha tha badi shararat karta tha," Kunal captioned the post.

Kunal recently entertained audience with his performances in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' and 'Pop Kaun'.

On receiving an overwhelming response, Kunal expressed his gratitude via an Instagram post.

"Thank you for all the love and warmth that you guys have sent my way.. #popkaun and #kanjoosmakkhichoos have successfully delivered happiness as plannedIt fills my heart with immense joy to see your lovely message and videos. The smile on my face and the love in my heart is thanks to you.. Big hug to all of you," he wrote.

Kunal is also all set to come up with his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express', which is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. (ANI)

