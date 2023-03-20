Kunal Kemmu's dance track 'Damru' from 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' on Monday, unveiled the new song of the film 'Damru'.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 unveiled the song which they captioned, "Damru Song | When @kunalkemmu says "nachi jaa tu", you follow without any questions! #KanjoosMakhichoos premieres 24th March, only on #ZEE5."

Sung by Nakash Aziz and Sachin-Jigar and penned by Vayu the song features Kunal Kemmu.

The film is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film.

Excited about the film, Kunal earlier said, "Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on-set was great. I am sure that my fans and their families will enjoy this film."

Director Vipul Mehta also shared details about the film.

"Kanjoos Makhichoos is a story of a middle-class, simple-minded Pandey family, belonging to Lucknow. The story has a very realistic approach with humane and relatable characters. The humour depicted in the film is also very natural. In this world of nuclear urban families, our film is focussing on the story of a joint, close-knitted family. The protagonist Jamnaprasad is a miser minded person and his miserly ways will steal the heart of the audience," Mehta added.

'Kanjoos Makhichoos' will be out on Zee5 on March 24.

Meanwhile, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express' (ANI)

