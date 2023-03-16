Kunal Kemmu's 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' first song 'Namo Hari' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu, on Thursday, unveiled the first track of his upcoming film 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared the song which he captioned, "Namo Hari! Watch the full song video on @sremusic YouTube channel."

Sung by Saaj Bhatt and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the song features Kunal, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra and Alka Amin.

Soon after the makers unveiled the spiritual song, fans and followers flooded the comment with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Namo Hari namah shivay lovely song har har mahadev," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting."

'Kanjoos Makhichoos' is the story of Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu) who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi) and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna's penny-pinching habits. Right from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a single rupee unnecessarily. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father's longstanding wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra.

The film is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film.

Excited about the film, Kunal earlier said, "Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on-set was great. I am sure that my fans and their families will enjoy this film."

Director Vipul Mehta also shared details about the film.

"Kanjoos Makhichoos is a story of a middle-class, simple-minded Pandey family, belonging to Lucknow. The story has a very realistic approach with humane and relatable characters. The humour depicted in the film is also very natural. In this world of nuclear urban families, our film is focussing on the story of a joint, close-knitted family. The protagonist Jamnaprasad is a miser minded person and his miserly ways will steal the heart of the audience," Mehta added.

'Kanjoos Makhichoos' will be out on Zee5 on March 24. (ANI)