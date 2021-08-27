'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' trailer has comedy, romance, social message

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): The makers of the romantic-comedy film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' have finally unveiled the film's trailer and it is a complete package filled with comedy, romance and a social message.

Featuring lead actors Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill, the movie is late actor Surekha Sikri's last film and involves her in a pivotal role.

The three-minute-long trailer opens by introducing Sonam Gupta, the "prettiest girl" in Bareilly who has many men crazy after her. Next, we meet the fun guy Sintoo, who falls in love with Sonam, a girl way out of his league.

The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused.

What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events.

Sharing his excitement for the trailer, Jassie Gill said, "I remember this incident created so much curiosity amongst the audience and nobody actually knew what exactly it was. The trailer looks exactly the way I imagined it when the script was narrated to me."

Actor Surbhi Jyoti hopes fans would enjoy this " fun and hilarious" trailer.

"I absolutely loved the feel of the trailer, it looks so much fun and hilarious from start to end. When we announced the film, my social media was filled with messages about the trailer. Now since the trailer is out, I hope they enjoy it and send more love," Surbhi said.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Atul Srivastava.

Written and directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, the film is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada.

Expressing his happiness with the trailer, Director Ssaurabh Tyagi shared, "I'm very happy with how the trailer has turned out. We wanted to narrate a story with lots of laughter and fun taking everyone to the time when the actual incident happened. The trailer will bring a smile on one's face throughout."

The film is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on September 10. (ANI)

