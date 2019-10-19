'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' leads day one at box office

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.



The film lost out to Angelina Jolie's 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' which was released along with 'Laal Kaptaan'. The Jolie starrer raked in around 70 lacs on its opening day, surpassing Saif's outing by over 20 lacs, as per the figures shared by Box Office India.



Directed by Navdeep Singh, the trailer of 'Laal Kaptaan' was released in three parts to pique fans' curiosity. Saif is seen in a wild and rough look essaying the role of a Naga Sadhu in the movie set in the pre-Independence period.



The film's star cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Vij, and Zoya Hussain among others.



It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International and opened in theatres on October 18.



Saif's upcoming work includes 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which co-stars Ajay Devgn, 'Dil Bechara' with Sushant Singh Rajput, and 'Jawaani Jaaneman' which will mark Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut. (ANI)

