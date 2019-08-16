Poster of 'Laal Kaptaan', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Laal Kaptaan', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Laal Kaptaan' teaser features Saif Ali Khan in intense look!

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 49th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.
The first look teaser seems quite dark and intriguing. It shows Saif, who plays a Naga Sadhu in the movie, applying ashes on his face.
"Har Ram ka apna Raavan, har Ram ka apna Dussehra (Every Ram has a Raavan and every Ram has his Dusshera)," he can be seen saying with an intense look in his eyes.
His intense look in the teaser will surely give you chills and leave you wanting for more.
Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the clip on his Twitter handle, writing, "Saif Ali Khan. First glimpse of Laal Kaptaan. Directed by Navdeep Singh. Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation 11 Oct 2019 release."


The first look poster of the film was shared on May 20. The official handle of Eros Now shared the poster and wrote, "Raakh se janmaa...Raakh ho jaane ko. Laal Kaptaan Hunt Begins 6 September."
The poster, which revealed just a tiny bit of Saif's character, will surely blow your mind away.
Saif dons kohl-rimmed eyes, a long tilak on the forehead, and a huge bun of dread-locked hair with ash smeared on his face - just like the Naga Sadhus do. The tilak on the character's forehead extends into a trail of blood ending at a man's body, dragged and lying prostrate.
Everything from the poster to the teaser spells just one word - suspense. Going by the look and feel of them, the movie will surely take viewers on a rollercoaster ride into the dark world of drama, suspense, thriller, and revenge.
The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International.
It will hit the big screens on Dussehra, October 11. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on September 6.
Apart from this movie, Saif can be currently seen in the second season of Netflix's 'Sacred Games'. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also star in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which co-stars Ajay Devgn. He will also appear in 'Dil Bechara', which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars', which is based on John Green's famous novel of the same name.
Meanwhile, Saif is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The movie will mark Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:06 IST

Jennifer Lopez goes all out for Alex Rodriguez's birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez may not know how to drive anymore, but she definitely has a great taste in cars.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:04 IST

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hit with USD 395,000 fine

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show has been hit with a whopping fine of USD 395,000 because of the alert tunes it used in the show to make fun of the presidential alert test last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:47 IST

Box Office Clash: 'Mission Mangal' mints Rs. 29.16 crore, 'Batla...

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Seems like Independence Day proved to be a great day for two big Bollywood films: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'! Both the movies performed remarkably well on the first day of their release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:12 IST

Miley Cyrus drops new single 'Slide Away' post split from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Just a few days after announcing separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus released her latest single 'Slide Away' where she has seemingly brought out the emotions she has been going through.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:45 IST

Kane Brown, Katelyn reveal what they will name their baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn revealed their baby girl's name at a baby shower thrown for them by the singer's fellow country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:27 IST

Hariharan remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): It was on this day in 2018 when BJP's tallest leader and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) founder member Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:41 IST

Chrissy Teigen shares how to battle internet hate, trolls

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It's no secret that American model Chrissy Teigen is the queen of Twitter and what's better than getting some tips and tricks from the pro on how to battle internet burnout.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:30 IST

Adnan Sami hits back at trolls questioning his loyalty to motherland

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistani singer Adnan Sami, who got Indian citizenship a few years back, clapped back at Pakistani trolls questioning about his father and his loyalty to his "motherland".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:03 IST

Veteran music composer Khayyam in ICU, said to be critical

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran music director-composer Khayyam, who is admired for composing music for films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan,' has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:48 IST

B town mourns Vidya Sinha

Mumbai (India), Aug 15 (ANI): B-town on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran actor Vidya Sinha, who passed away at the age of 71 at a hospital here. Condolences poured in from the film industry for the actor, who died due to lung and heart ailments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:46 IST

Rohit Shetty felicitated for bringing Bollywood movie shooting...

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Bulgaria felicitated filmmaker Rohit Shetty on the Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:44 IST

Miley, Liam Hemsworth split gets ugly with drug, cheating allegations

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's break up took an ugly turn with drug use and infidelity accusations.

Read More
iocl