'Laal Singh Chaddha' director takes a dig at those claiming trolls hired to create buzz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who has directed Aamir Khan's latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha, on Monday hit back at those claiming that paid trolls had been hired to create a controversy around the film.

Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released.

After facing a boycott trend on Twitter, new reports surfaced online that alleged the trolls were "paid" to create buzz around the film.

Reacting to such allegations, filmmaker Chandan took to Instagram and uploaded a note -- packing in a sharp sarcastic punch against those casting aspersions.

"I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" He added the hashtag #PayEveryTroll," Advait said taking a jibe.







In 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. The Trolls also dug up when Aamir met Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan while he was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha there. Netizens were unhappy with the meeting as happened in the backdrop of Turkey's increasing anti-India and pro-Pakistan stand.

The recent social media trends have got Aamir worried that he had to request people to watch his film."That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," Aamir told Mumbai media recently.



Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. (ANI)

