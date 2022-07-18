'Laal Singh Chaddha' makers unveil music video of 'Kahani' sung by Sonu Nigam

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The makers of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', on Monday, dropped the highly anticipated music video of the film's song 'Kahani', sung by Sonu Nigam.

The official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the song by tweeting, "Introducing you to the loving and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, in the voice of none other than Sonu Nigam :)"



The audio version of 'Kahani', which received widespread adulation for its soothing nature, was sung by Mohan whereas the vocals to the music video song are given by Sonu



The video of the song showcases the innocent journey of the film's protagonist Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir's performance in it is simply exemplary.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.

It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother. (ANI)

