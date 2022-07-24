'Laal Singh Chaddha' team celebrates Parents' Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Parents' Day, the makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shared a new poster from the film.

In the poster, actress Mona Singh is seen posing.

Sharing the poster, Mona wrote, "Nobody on earth can ever love u more than ur own parents."



Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11.



The relationship between Laal Singh Chaddha and his mother is one of the touching and moving aspects of the movie, their love is exceptional and pure.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is set to clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Recently, Aamir organised a special screening of the film for stalwarts SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad. Several pictures have surfaced online in which Aamir is seen watching the film with Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi's son Naga Chaitanya, who plays a special role in the film, also attended the screening.

A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.

It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother. (ANI)

