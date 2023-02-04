Ladkewalas have arrived! Sidharth Malhotra, family papped at Jaisalmer airport

Jaisalmer [Rajasthan] (India), February 4 (ANI): Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra has reached Jaisalmer for his wedding with his lady love Kiara Advani.

Earlier today, Sidharth was snapped by the paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport. He was seen wearing basic black joggers, a T-shirt, a cap, and white sneakers. Check out the photos here:







Sidharth's family also arrived just a while ago at Jaisalmer airport. Check out the photos:









Earlier this morning, Kiara Advani's parents were snapped at the Jaisalmer airport. Even Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra for her speculated wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Bride-to-be was seen leaving the airport with Manish Malhotra.





On Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Kangana took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Sidharth and Kiara. Sharing a video of Sidharth and Kiara from Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together." She tagged the duo and used emojis of an evil eye.

Kangana's post comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with speculation about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

The wedding is reportedly taking place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. (ANI)

