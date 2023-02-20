Lara Dutta drops sweet birthday wish for her mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Lara Dutta on Monday dropped a sweet birthday wish for her mother, Jennifer Dutta.

To mark the occasion, Lara took to her Instagram story and shared a series of pictures with a sweet message.

In the first two pictures, Lara's mom and dad were seen posing for the camera and she captioned that "Happy Birthday Darling Mom."





In the third image, Lara was seen hugging her mom and posing with her parents.



Sharing the last photo, she wrote, "You are the best!!!"

On Sunday, Lara celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary by dropping a quirky wish for her husband, ace Indian former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi.



Taking to Instagram, Lara shared a video which she captioned, "Worst proposal ever!!!. But I'd marry you again any day!!!. Happy 12th husband!!."

In the video, Mahesh could be seen laughing while sitting on his knees and holding a wedding ring.

Soon after Lara dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and laughing emoticons.

Actor Vaani Kapoor commented, "Adorable !!!"

A fan commented, "Happy anniversary."

Another fan wrote, "Sooooo cutey."

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saira in 2012.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021.

Lara's look in the film became the talk of the town.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. (ANI)

