Lara spends cosy Lohri with husband Mahesh and daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Lohri is warm cosy family time for actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 'No-Entry' actress posted a couple of cosy pictures with her husband and ace former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira.

Lara captioned it "Sab bu Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!(sic)'' and used the hashtag '#happylohri'.

In the solo picture, Lara was seen posing in front of a bonfire, which is lit customarily as part of the Punjabi harvest celebration. Donning a thigh-slit easy-breezy floral dress, Lara flaunted the perfect comfy yet festive look.

She posted another cosy family frame, where her 10-year-old daughter was seen in Mahesh's lap.

Fans also extended their wishes to their favourite actress. "Wow meri Lara ji sach me aap jesa pure hindusthan me nahi hai", a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Tuhanu v bhut bhut vadhaiyan."

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starter 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021.

Though the movie did not receive thumbs up either from the audience or the box office, Lara's look in the film became the talk of the town.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. (ANI)