Lata Mangeshkar condoles yesteryear actor Nimmi's demise

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Nimmi.

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to condole the demise of the actor and said that she has worked with her in many films.

"Mashhoor abhinetri Nimmi ji ke nidhan ki baat sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Humne saath mein bahut kaam kiya," she tweeted.

"Maine unke liye pehli baar Raj Kapoor ji ki film "Barsat" mein 1949 mein gaya. Wo ek bahut acche swabhav ki mahila thi. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun," the tweet further read.



Yesteryear actor Nimmi on Wednesday passed away in Mumbai. She was 88-year-old and had been ailing for some time. (ANI)

