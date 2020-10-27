Lata Mangeshkar offers condolence over demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia, brother Naresh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday expressed condolence over the demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia.



Taking to Twitter, the 91-year-old singer paid tribute to Kanodia brothers who passed away in a span of two days.

"I am deeply saddened with the demise of former parliamentarian and singer Mahesh Kanodia Ji and his brother Naresh Kanodia Ji who was a famous actor in Gujarat. I knew them well. I pay my tribute to them," wrote Mangeshkar in Hindi.

On Sunday, Mahesh Kanodia died due to prolonged illness. He was 83. His brother Naresh Kanodia died this morning. (ANI)

