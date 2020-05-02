Lata Mangeshkar remembers Rishi Kapoor, wishes he could return like he did in the film 'Karz'

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday shared a video of late actor Rishi Kapoor's famous song 'Om Shanti Om' from the hit film 'Karz' and said that she is missing him a lot.

"Rishi ji aap bahut yaad aarahe ho aur hamesha yaad aate rahoge (Rishi ji, I am missing you a lot and I will always miss you)," Mangeshkar tweeted.

The 90-year-old singer then said that she wishes that the late actor could return just the way he did in the movie 'Karz.'

"Ye sochna pagalpan sa lagega magar kash aisa ho sake ki jaise aap Karz film mein wapas aaye the waise asal zindagi mein wapas aajayein to kitna accha ho (I know thinking like this is stupid but I wish you could return in real life just like you did in the film 'Karz')," she said in her tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Mangeshkar expressed grief over the demise of the actor and shared a throwback picture of baby Rishi Kapoor with her.

Rishi Kapoor passed on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

