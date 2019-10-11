Lata Mangeshkar showers birthday wishes on Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm wishes to one of India's greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday!

The ace singer, who has sung several songs for Amitabh's films like 'Abhimaan,' 'Zanjeer', wished him by penning a sweet message on Twitter on Friday.

"Namaskar Amit ji. Aap ke janamdiwas par meri aap ko dher saari shubhkaamanayein.Aap shataayu ho aur hamesha swasth rahein yehi meri mangal kaamana. @SrBachchan," she tweeted.

Her message roughly translates to, "Hello Amit Ji. My best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish you lead a long and healthy life." Born on October 11, 1942, the megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the best-known and most respected artists in the country.

The recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan has recently been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.' (ANI)