Lata Mangeshkar thanks chef Vikas Khanna for donating PPE kits to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

"Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai (Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji has donated 1000 PPE Kits to our Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital)," she tweeted.

"Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain (The Mangeshkar family and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital family are very thankful to him)" her tweet further read.

The Hospital was set up by the Lata Mangeshkar Trust and is named after her father and famous musician Deenanath Mangeshkar. (ANI)

