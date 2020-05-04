Latest teaser of 'Paatal Lok' announces trailer release date

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday shared yet another crisp teaser of 'Paatal Lok', her first web series as a producer and revealed the date and time for the release of the trailer.

The actor-turned-producer took to Instagram to share the new teaser from the fiery crime thriller by her production company - Clean Slate Films.

[{c51c8e85-c614-4724-a57d-c1957b21c5c9:intradmin/Anushka_inline.PNG}]

The teaser displays a black background with a countdown of the time ticking in from 11: 33 pm.

A voice-over of a man can be heard in the background explaining the three types of worlds - 'Swarga Lok', 'Dharti Lok' and 'Paatal Lok'.

He explains that the first world consists of godly people, meanwhile, the second world 'Dharthi Lok' has humans existing.

On the other hand, the third world, 'Paatal Lok' has 'Keede' (worms).

The 32-year-old captioned her post: "Jaldi ho sakte hain darshan #PaatalLok ke iss bar, samay 11:34 pm, mahina May aur tareekh chaar."

The Amazon Original series features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, and others.

'Paatal Lok' - will be released on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 15. (ANI)

