Leander Paes, Kim Sharma celebrate a year of togetherness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ace tennis player Leander Paes and actor Kim Sharma have completed one year of dating each other.

Marking the special occasion, the love birds, on Tuesday, took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartwarming posts.

"Happy Anniversary Mich.Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through life'e learnings together every day. You had me at Hello," Paes wrote.

Alongside the love-filled note, Paes shared several pictures of himself with Kim.





Kim, too, dropped a string of pictures of herself with her beau Paes.

"Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings.Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich," she captioned the post, emphasising the undeniable fact that the two are head over heels in love with each other.



Though Kim and Leander started dating in March 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official in September when they posted a picture of them on the social media application. (ANI)

