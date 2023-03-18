Learn from Kareena Kapoor Khan how to nail safari chic look, check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): We can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chic style in Africa! Every day, the diva is treating her fans with some fashion goals.

On Saturday, Kareena posted a super stylish picture of herself in which she is seen posing against a jeep. Style diva Bebo was dressed in a light-coloured kurta and pants. She completed her look with a black shade and boots. Kareena wrote in the caption, "It's called Safari Chic."





Earlier, she posted a picture of herself in the backdrop of 'cobalt blue nights'. Posing with Tim, Kareena captioned another frame, "Bush and Beta..." All these frames are breathtakingly beautiful.



Kareena is enjoying family time with Saif and their two boys in Africa. From fashion to wildlife, all important aspects of the travel diary got featured in Kareena's post.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

