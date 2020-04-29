'Left us too soon, creating huge vaccum': Big B condoles Irrfan Khan's death

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday condoled the demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan with a heavy heart. The star called the passing of Khan the 'most disturbing and sad news' and said that he 'left us too soon, creating a huge vacuum.'

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter and conveyed his deepest condolences. He tweeted, "just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.

Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.



He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

