Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, is no more.

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was 98.

The news of his demise is confirmed by Dr Jaleel Parkar, Pulmonologist, who was treating the veteran actor.

Dilip Kumar's spokesperson Faisal Farooqi has also shared the sad news on the former's Twitter handle.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqi tweeted.



For the unversed, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathlessness.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over six decades.

He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)