Legends live on: Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to Shane Warne

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor and former co-owner of Rajasthan Royals IPL team, Shilpa Shetty paid tribute to late legendary cricketer Shane Warne who passed away on Friday at the age of 52.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared two pictures with the iconic Australian cricketer and wrote, "Legends live on," with a red heart emoticon.



For the unversed, Shilpa was a co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Warne who led Rajasthan Royals in 2008, made the team win its only title triumph in that inaugural year.



Meanwhile, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

Other celebrities from the film fraternity including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar among several others also mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles. (ANI)

