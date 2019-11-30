Let 'Beti Bachao' not be just a campaign: Salman on vet's murder in Telangana

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): As the entire country is outraged over the brutal killing of a veterinary doctor in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, 53-year-old actor Salman Khan took to Twitter to express his anguish -- "This is the worst evil of the society in the form of humans."

Salman referred to the agony and torture that lead to the death of women victims of major criminal incidents in the country. He added that these incidents should get the people of the country united in putting an end to such evildoers, who exist among us before any other innocent woman gets caught.

The 'Dabangg' actor while condemning the act of violence continued that "their family goes through this extreme agony and loss and this has to be stopped. Let 'Beti Bachao' not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that we all stand together. May her soul rest in peace."

Scores of celebrities also raised their concern over the incident on social media. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor questioned the existence of laws in the county and tweeted: "How many more innocent lives do we have to lose before the laws change?!! When will the daughters of India get justice? When will they be safe?!! #RIPHumanity #HyderabadHorror #JusticeForWomen."

Varun Dhawan also expressed concern over the situation, as he tweeted, "We as Indians discuss and are passionate about so many things. The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed to easily, why. Why aren't these evil bastards not scared of the law?"

He further said: "Right now the only focus has to be on making sure that this girl and her family get justice."

The gruesome episode has rocked the nation, with all demanding strict action against the guilty. Hyderabad Police have arrested the four accused involved in the rape and murder of the girl. (ANI)

