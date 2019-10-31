Kriti Sanon (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Let's make a great film: Kriti Sanon on next outing 'Mimi'

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:50 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): After two heart-winning performances in 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Arjun Patiala', Kriti Sanon is all set for her third venture 'Mimi' with producer Dinesh Vijan filming of which kicked-off on Thursday.
Inspired by true events, the film will be directed by 'Luke Chuppi' filmmaker Laxman Utekar, who has penned the script with Rohan Shankar.
Terming it as "the most beautiful script read so far," Kriti pinned a picture of the script resting on a surface along with a notebook, pen and pencil!
"And probably one of my most special ones. MIMI starts today!!" the actor added.
"Pray that this journey is as spectacular as I dream of it to be.. need blessings!! Pray for me guys. Let's make a great film," she concluded.
[{7746a36d-d7d8-42ac-b50b-ee6ebbc96e0d:intradmin/hnh_uOWVtKW.JPG}]
While Kriti has had a year marked with back to back releases, 'Mimi' marks her third collaboration with Vijan this year.
The upcoming feature will also star 'Bareilly ki Barfi' actor Pankaj Tripathi and is based on National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy' which deals with practice of women being used as surrogates by foreigners.
Most recently, she appeared in the multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge.
The movie themed on reincarnation opened in theatres on October 25 and hit the 100 crore mark on Tuesday.
Kriti will also be seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial 'Panipat' based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. (ANI)

