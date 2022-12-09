Lights, camera, action! Sonam Bajwa starts shooting for Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Sonam Bajwa-starrer 'Godday Godday Chaa' has went on floors recently.

On Friday, Sonam took to Instagram and expressed her excitement about the project.

"Godday Godday Chaa' Beyond excited for this one. Badi mehnataan te reejha naal shoot kar rahe aa eh film, umeed aa tuhanu bahut pasand aaougi," she wrote.

As soon as Sonam shared the update, netizens chimed in the comment section to wish her luck.

"Best wishes Sonam. Chak de," a social media user commented.

"All the best Sonam, congratulations," another one wrote.

The title of the film is a Punjabi colloquial meaning "excitement".

Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz are also a part of 'Godday Godday Chaa' . It is being directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora who also directed Guddiyan Patole.

(ANI)