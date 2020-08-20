Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action: Akshay Kumar, team commence 'Bell Bottom' shoot

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Abiding by all the health guidelines amid COVID-19, actor Akshay Kumar and the whole team has commenced the shoot for the espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom'.

On Thursday, the 'Kesari' actor shared the information on Twitter, saying "It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck".

The 52-year-old actor also noted that the whole team following all the new norms of shooting.



"Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck," the tweet read.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. Actor Vaani Kapoor is roped in to star opposite the 'Good Newwz' actor.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie.

'Bell Bottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

