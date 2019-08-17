Lisa Haydon (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Lisa Haydon (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:19 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Actor-model Lisa Haydon can't wait to welcome her baby No. 2. Flaunting her baby bump, the diva posted a picture on social media.
She took to Instagram on Saturday evening to post a snapshot where she along with her husband and son can be seen enjoying on a beach while sporting a navy blue swimsuit.
Referring to her pregnant belly, she captioned her post, "Party of four on the way".

Bollywood also showered love upon the soon-to-be-mother.
Starting from Sonam Kapoor who worked with Lisa in 'Aisha' to Amy Jackson, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta and others congratulated the 'Housefull 3' actor.
She gave birth to her first baby boy back in the year 2017, about which she also announced on social media, while flaunting her baby bump.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Baadshaho.'
Before that, she entertained the audience with her role in flicks like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' 'Queen,' 'Rascals,' 'The Shaukeens' and 'Santa Banta Pvt Ltd.' (ANI)

