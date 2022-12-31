List of star kids set to make their debut in 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): A bunch of star kids are going to make their debut in 2023. Not just as actors, but also behind the camera. Check out the names here.

1. Suhana Khan



SRK 's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to debut as an actor in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film 'Archies'. Suhana has been a theatre student and has also starred in a short film.

2. Khushi Kapoor



Not just Suhana, Jahnvi Kapoor's sister Khushi will also be debuting as an actor in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Archies'.

3. Agastya Nanda



Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also one of the actors who will be debuting alongside Khushi and Suhana in 'Archies'.

4. Ibrahim Ali Khan



Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim will reportedly be making his acting debut in the remake of the film 'Hridayam' which will be produced by Karan Johar.

5. Alizeh Agnihotri



Salman Khan's niece Alizeh is all set to enter the industry as an actor with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film.



6. Pashmina Roshan



Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan will be seen in the remake of 'Ishq Vishk' alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.

7. Palak Tiwari



Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari appeared in the hit Hardy Sandhu song 'Bijlee Bijlee' which became a sensation amongst people.

Now, she will be seen in Salman Khan's next 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

8. Aryan Khan



Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon.

Aryan, recently announced on Instagram that he had completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

9. Junaid Khan



Aamir Khan's son Junaid started shooting for his upcoming film 'Maharaja' last year and if things go well, he will reportedly make his debut in 2023.

10. Shanaya Kapoor



Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was announced as the lead in an upcoming Dharma film 'Bedhadak'. However, the film reportedly got shelved for some time. Now, fans are hoping to see Shanaya on the big screen in 2023. (ANI)

