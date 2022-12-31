List of top Bollywood songs that you can add to your New Year's Eve playlist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): People are busy organising gatherings and parties to rejoice as we say goodbye to 2022 all across the world. But is a party complete without music? No right. So to bring the guests to the dance floor add these tracks to your New Year's Eve playlist.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan



Your feet will start to tap to the beats of the upcoming action thriller movie 'Pathaan's party anthem. And learn the hook step of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to try it on the dance floor.

Besharam Rang



The sizzling chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone made this 'Pathaan' dance number a massive hit. The peppy track was composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar.

Current Laga Re



The upbeat dance number by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the recently released comedy movie "Cirkus" was definitely worth to add in the playlist. The song beautiful sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, and Lijo George.

Thumkeshwari



Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are featured in the item song from the horror comedy movie "Bhediya," and the upbeat music will get you moving. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the song, which is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, and Ash King and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Naatu Naatu



This song from the film RRR is extremely energising. It will enliven your guests and encourage them to break out in funny dance moves. The song has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Title Track



Kartik Aaryan was featured in the remix of the party song, which had all the ingredients necessary to get people moving on the dance floor. The song was a huge hit and was sung by Neeraj Shridhar.

Bijli



The electrifying song from the comedy movie "Govinda Naam Mera," which was sung by Mika Singh and created by Sachin-Jigar, featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in a completely different avatar. This funky music is ideal for your party playlist.

Enjoy these songs at your New Year's Eve party. (ANI)