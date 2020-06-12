Lockdown being eased out, doesn't mean virus has eased out: Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): With gradual easing up of the nationwide lockdown, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday urged people to take proper necessary precautions to protect themselves from virus">coronavirus.

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to request people to stay careful of the highly contagious virus.

"Namaskaar, The lockdown is being gradually eased out. However, my earnest request to all, is to take adequate precautions and care," tweeted Mangeshkar.

"Lockdown being eased out, doesn't mean the virus has eased out. Continue following the guidelines by the government. Stay safe and blessed," she further added.

The veteran singer is among some of the senior Bollywood personalities who have bee spreading awareness about the novel virus">coronavirus ever since its outbreak in the country. (ANI)

