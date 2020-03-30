Lockdown : Never has been better time to break leg, says Twinkle Khanna

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Sharing a picture of her broken leg, actor Twinkle Khanna on Monday said that "never has been a better time to break a leg" because she has nowhere to go due to the lockdown.

Sitting on the armchair, enjoying the sea-view, Mrs Funnybones took to Instagram to share the picture of her foot cast covered with colourful drawings by her kids.

The 46-year-old, who is known for her humour, infused captions "And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never has been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown"



On Sunday, the 'Barsaat' actor dubbed husband Akshay Kumar as her "driver from Chandini Chowk", as she recorded a video speaking of her broken leg and the deserted streets of Mumbai while he drove her back from the hospital. (ANI)

