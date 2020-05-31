Lockdown taught me what I was unable to learn during my entire 78 years: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday confessed that what he was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this lockdown, he was unable to so during his entire 78 years.

The 'Don' actor shared a collage that showcases two of his looks-- one from the past that shows him in his younger days, while the second picture shows the actor in his present look.



"What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown, I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth, is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!" he wrote as a caption of the post.

The 'Sholay' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities through pictures and videos on his social media handles.

Earlier, Big B contemplated on the past and the present and shared an intriguing monochromatic picture of himself. The collage captured the actor in his two looks, one of a younger Amitabh and one from the present, sitting together, staring at each other, as if engrossed in some deep thought. (ANI)

