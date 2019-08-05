Look who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor 'bumped' into on streets of New York!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York.

The actor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the duo along with wife Neetu Kapoor.

"Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!" he tweeted. Neetu who frequently shares pictures of friends from the fraternity, also posted pictures on her Instagram.

In one of the photographs, Rishi can be seen posing with the 'Stree' actor while the second turned out to be a 'groupfie' clicked by Neetu.

"Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !! Patralekha made my day with some lovely words," she wrote alongside the picture.



Some time ago, the couple hosted Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh along with Anupam Kher.

A slew of B-Town celebrities have visited the couple in the US.

Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September 2018, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19. (ANI)