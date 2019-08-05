Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Look who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor 'bumped' into on streets of New York!

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:53 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York.
The actor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the duo along with wife Neetu Kapoor.
"Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!" he tweeted.Neetu who frequently shares pictures of friends from the fraternity, also posted pictures on her Instagram.
In one of the photographs, Rishi can be seen posing with the 'Stree' actor while the second turned out to be a 'groupfie' clicked by Neetu.
"Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !! Patralekha made my day with some lovely words," she wrote alongside the picture.


Some time ago, the couple hosted Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh along with Anupam Kher.
A slew of B-Town celebrities have visited the couple in the US.
Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.
Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.
The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September 2018, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:07 IST

Brody Jenner enjoys single life in Las Vegas after split with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Brody Jenner who recently parted ways with partner Kaitlyn Carter, was seen partying and hanging out with friends in a club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:36 IST

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina call it quits after nearly 1 year of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Singer Aaron Carter has split from girlfriend Lina Valentina after dating for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:11 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason celebrate as son turns 10

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): It was celebration time for star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason as Evan's son Jace turned 10. 

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:28 IST

Miranda Lambert's hubby Brendan McLoughlin can grill like a Southerner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Newlyweds Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin seem to have a great time together!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:04 IST

Heidi Klum ties knot with Tom Kaulitz for second time

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum has remarried Tom Kaulitz and epitomised beauty in her stunning wedding gown on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:55 IST

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Nostalgia is sure to hit you and send you down the memory lane with Karisma Kapoor's take on World Friendship Day!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:53 IST

Met Gala was as 'nerve-wracking' as her wedding for Kim Kardashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): If there's anything as "nerve-wracking" as a wedding, it is Met Gala for American reality personality Kim Kardashian!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:51 IST

It's interesting: Jim Carrey addresses 'Sonic the Hedgehog' backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey doesn't seem to be worried about the backlash on 'Sonic the Hedgehog' following which the makers are redesigning the titular character.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:33 IST

Prince Harry's birthday wish for Meghan Markle will make you go aww!

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's 38th birthday couldn't have got better as the Duke, Prince Harry wished her with the sweetest message!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:12 IST

Milo Ventimiglia reveals he missed out role in major superhero film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American actor Milo Ventimiglia revealed that he was recently turned down for a role in a major superhero franchise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:07 IST

Jed Wyatt calls out Nick Viall

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Musical artist Jed Wyatt, who never shies away from speaking his mind, clapped back at actor Nick Viall after he joked about the singer's scandal during his time on 'The Bachelorette'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:03 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk all smiles at date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): It's a date night for actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-director Brad Falchuk!

Read More
iocl