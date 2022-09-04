Look who's all grown up: Arjun Kapoor posts an adorable picture with new mommy Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an adorable post for her cousin and actor Sonam Kapoor who welcomed a baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja a few days ago.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a throwback picture with Sonam.

In the image, Sonam is seen cradling her baby bump while sitting next to Arjun.

Sonam looked gorgeous in a black dress while Arjun looked dapper in a rust colour suit.

"Look Who's all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it's you @sonamkapoor," he captioned the post.



Reacting to the post, Sonam commented, "So cute. I love it."

The particular image was taken on the sets of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

Speaking of Sonam, she and her husband Anand Ahuja became parents to a baby boy on August 20.

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor shared the first glimpse of the baby but she covered his face with an emoticon.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you Sonam Kapoor the bravest mommy and Anand Ahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani Sunita Kapoor".

Sonam married Anand in May 2018. (ANI)