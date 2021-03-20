'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and here's how!

Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will be talking to her fans through Yash Raj Films' Instagram handle.

Rani revealed, "Since I'm not on social media, I look forward to spending time with my fans and people, who have been a constant support system for me over the years, through this annual social media interaction."



The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor added, "I'm looking forward to bringing in my birthday with my fans first, even before I celebrate it with my family. Their love and relentless support has motivated me and validated all my film choices. So, this is my way of thanking them for being there and watching my back at every step of my journey in cinema so far."

Reportedly, Rani can also announce the details of her much-anticipated crime-thriller movie 'Mardaani 3' on her birthday.

The actor will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

