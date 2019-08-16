Looks like Google is high on 'Sholay' fever, here's why!

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Google is being totally desi at heart. Want proof? Just type 'kitne aadmi the' in Hindi font, on your search box, and the answer will not only shock but amuse you!

In answer to your query Google spews up a calculator displaying the digit '2'. Of course, the search engine's response is reminiscent of a scene from the yesteryear blockbuster 'Sholay' in which Gabbar, the immortal villain, grills his dacoit army.

Helmed by ace director Ramesh Sippy, the flick, which completed 44 years on Thursday, remains a timeless classic.

Written by Salim-Javed, 'Sholay' with its unforgettable stars, characters, and dialogues is popular among millennials too.

Social media is filled with memes featuring characters from the iconic film. Google itself will help fans to recreate one of the scenes of Gabbar Singh right on desktop and phone screens. (ANI)

