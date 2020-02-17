'Love Aaj Kal' collection drops over weekend, mints Rs 27.86 crore

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic-drama 'Love Aaj Kal' received a low response over the weekend and collected Rs 27.86 crores.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote,"#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: Rs 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: Rs 27.86 cr."



'Love Aaj Kal' gained advantage of Valentine's Day release and earned 12.40 crores on the box office, however, on the second day dipped low at Rs 8.01 crore and on the third day did a business of Rs 8.10 crores. The movie has got a tough road ahead to fall into the 100 crore club.

Taran also shared an account of the weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan starrer movies since 2011. His 2019 flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' topped the chart with Rs 35.94 crores followed by 'Luka Chuppi' with Rs 32.13 crores in the same year, and 2020 release 'Love Aaj Kal' holds the third place with a collection of Rs 28.51 crores.



'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie hit the theatres on February 14. (ANI)

