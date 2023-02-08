Love is in the air! Newlyweds Sidharth, Kiara twin in red as they reach Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Tinsel-town's newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Wednesday evening, arrived in Delhi a day after their intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The couple reached the Indira Gandhi Airport a while ago and their pictures went viral in no time.

Mr and Mrs Malhotra happily posed for the shutterbugs and even gave them wedding sweets. Isn't it a heartwarming gesture?



The duo, who left from Jaisalmer in western outfits, landed in Delhi in red ethnic outfits. Sidharth looked handsome in a red kurta that he paired over a white pyjama and layered it with a nicely embroidered shawl.

Kiara on the other hand wore a red suit. She completed her look with minimal makeup, mangalsutra and pink chooda. Don't forget to spot sindoor on her head. Kiara indeed looked beautiful as a new bride.





If reports are to be believed, Kiara will receive grand "griha pravesh" at Sidharth's Delhi residence.

According to Punjabi ritual, the new bride and groom receive a welcome from the groom's family where the mother greets the couple with aarti and the bride enters the house by tossing a vessel of rice with her right foot. As Sidharth hails from Punjabi family, fans are assuming that Kiara's griha pravesh will happen in a similar way.

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched on February 7 in presence of close friends and family members. For the ceremony, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing Roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. The new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



Now fans are waiting to see how Sidharth and Kiara will look at their reception. The couple is likely to host two wedding receptions -- one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. (ANI)