"Love you my child" Karan Johar wishes Ayan Mukerji on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): As 'Wake Up Sid' director Ayan Mukerji turned 39 today, Karan Johar penned down a sweet note for him on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker posted a picture of himself and Ayan along with a beautiful note.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Love is such a strong feeling and emotion... it can be divided and yet felt in abundance... I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins.... I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA ... I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have ... What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can't predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory!"

He added, "You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!"

In the picture, Ayan was seen resting on Karan's shoulder while the 50-year-old director was looking up away from the camera.

Further extending the birthday wishes Alia Bhatt also posted a series of pictures from the 'Brahmastra' sets.

She wrote, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby."

In the pictures, Ayan can be seen giving instructions to Alia before the shots.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is an upcoming trilogy film, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. 'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Excited about the film, Ayan said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!" (ANI)