Love you to pieces: Suhana Khan wishes Ananya Panday on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana shared a sweet birthday post for her best friend Ananya Panday as she turned a year older on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a throwback picture featuring herself with her best friend- actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and her younger sister Rysa.

Alongside the picture, Suhana wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love you to pieces."



This is Suhana's second social media post after her elder brother was granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. Soon after Aryan was granted bail, Suhana shared a collage of priceless childhood pictures featuring herself with her elder brother and their father Shah Rukh Khan with the caption, "I love u."





The Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case. All of them were released from the Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

On a related note, Ananya was also asked to join the probe in Aryan's drug probe earlier this October. Ananya was also seen at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on two occasions as she was questioned. She was accompanied by father Chunky Panday on both days.

Earlier today, Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter also shared a sweet birthday message for his 'Khaali Peeli' co-star on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. (ANI)

