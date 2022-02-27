Loved up pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan, Ananya from Shahid Kapoor's birthday garner netizens' attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): A few days after his 41st birthday, actor Shahid Kapoor, on Sunday, treated fans with several pictures from his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a reel featuring the 'Haider' star having a gala time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday among others at his sea-facing house.

"#besttimes," he captioned the post.



Shahid's birthday reel garnered netizens' attention for many reasons-- especially due to Ishaan and Ananya.

The eagle-eyed fans spotted Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya.







While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress.

The rumoured couple's pictures have left their fans in awe of them.

"These pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other," a fan commented.

"Oh my God ! They look so romantic," another one wrote.

Ananya, too, commented on Shahid's post. She dropped a red heart emoji on it.



The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan's dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film 'Khaali Peeli'. (ANI)

